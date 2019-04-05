taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.599
Euro
6.2956
Altın
1288.285
Borsa
98336.85
Gram Altın
231.992

National emergency as coastal forest fire rage in S. Korea

The fire broke out on a roadside in Goseong, around 210 kilometers northeast of Seoul on Thursday night and spread to a nearby mountain.

REUTERS | 05.04.2019 - 09:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Thousands of firefighters and soldiers are starting to contain wildfires in South Korea on Friday which have killed one person and forced more than 4,000 people to flee their homes, the South Korean government said.

CITIZENS EVACUATED, SCHOOLS CLOSED

The fires broke out in eastern Gangwon Province on Thursday evening and spread to the cities of Sokcho and Gangneung, burning about 525 hectares and some 198 homes, warehouses and other buildings by early Friday, the government said.

National emergency as coastal forest fire rage in S. Korea

About 2,263 citizens were evacuated to gymnasiums and schools by early Friday, down from about 4,230 citizens earlier. 52 schools were closed. The fire in the Sokcho region has been contained, the government said, while about 50 percent of the fire in the Gangneung region was contained.

National emergency as coastal forest fire rage in S. Korea

President Moon Jae-in has ordered the use of all available resources to extinguish the forest fires, the presidential office said.

National emergency as coastal forest fire rage in S. Korea

Some 872 fire trucks and 3,251 firefighters from all over the country are currently working to contain the wildfire, the National Fire Agency said.

National emergency as coastal forest fire rage in S. Korea

The Ministry of Defense said some 16,500 soldiers, 32 military helicopters and 26 military firetrucks have been deployed as well and plans to provide meals for 6,800 people.

National emergency as coastal forest fire rage in S. Korea

Some 4 billion won ($3.52 million) in special subsidies will be issued for containing the fires and cleaning up debris, along with 250 million won in disaster relief funds for temporary accommodation and daily necessities for evacuees, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

National emergency as coastal forest fire rage in S. Korea

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şenocak: Oylarımız artmaya devam ediyor

Şenocak: Oylarımız artmaya devam ediyor

192
Atatürk Havalimanı'nda taşınma başladı

Atatürk Havalimanı'nda taşınma başladı

43
Boeing, hatayı açıklayıp özür diledi

Boeing, hatayı açıklayıp özür diledi

49
Camilere saldıran terörist hakim karşısında

Camilere saldıran terörist hakim karşısında

40
Uzunlu Belediye Başkanı makam kapısını söktü

Uzunlu Belediye Başkanı makam kapısını söktü

39
Sadi Güven: İtirazlar hakkında açıklama yapmayacağım

Sadi Güven: İtirazlar hakkında açıklama yapmayacağım

33
Putin'in giydiği montun satışı başladı

Putin'in giydiği montun satışı başladı

8
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir