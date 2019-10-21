taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8266
Euro
6.5068
Altın
1491.01
Borsa
97617.78
Gram Altın
279.709
Bitcoin
47839.82

Nationwide protests continue over economic crisis in Lebanon

The anti-government protests, fueled by crippling economic conditions and anger at perceived government corruption, have fanned out across the country since Thursday.

REUTERS | 21.10.2019 - 12:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Lebanon’s cabinet is expected to approve reforms including halving ministers’ wages on Monday in a bid to ease an economic crisis and defuse protests that have been the biggest show of dissent against the ruling elite in decades.

HARIRI AGREED TO REFORMS

Protesters blocked roads for a fifth day of demonstrations fueled by the crippling economic conditions and anger at perceived corruption of the political elite that has led Lebanon into the crisis.

Nationwide protests continue over economic crisis in Lebanon

Officials told Reuters on Sunday that Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri had agreed a package of reforms with his government partners to tackle the crisis that has driven hundreds of thousands of protesters into the streets.

Nationwide protests continue over economic crisis in Lebanon

The government is due to meet at 10:30 a.m. (0730 GMT) at the presidential palace in the Beirut suburb of Baabda.

Nationwide protests continue over economic crisis in Lebanon

In central Beirut, scene of the largest protest, people prepared for another day of demonstrations.

The reform plan includes a 50 percent cut in salaries of current and former presidents, ministers and lawmakers, as well as reductions in benefits for state institutions and officials.

Nationwide protests continue over economic crisis in Lebanon

It also includes the central bank and private banks contributing $3.3 billion to achieve a "near zero deficit" for the 2020 budget.

Nationwide protests continue over economic crisis in Lebanon

The government also aims to privatise the telecommunications sector and overhaul the costly and crumbling electricity sector, one of the biggest strains on Lebanon’s depleted finances.

Nationwide protests continue over economic crisis in Lebanon

Hariri, who leads a coalition cabinet mired in sectarian and political rivalries, gave his feuding government a 72-hour deadline on Friday to agree reforms to ward off crisis, hinting he might otherwise resign. The deadline expires on Monday.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Micheal Doran: YPG, PKK'dır ve biz bunu çok iyi biliyoruz

Micheal Doran: YPG, PKK'dır ve biz bunu çok iyi biliyoruz

173
Lübnan halkı sokaklarda protestolara devam ediyor

Lübnan halkı sokaklarda protestolara devam ediyor

138
Trump Suriye faturasını Obama'ya kesti

Trump Suriye faturasını Obama'ya kesti

105
Tunç Soyer: Kıbrıs'ı Kıbrıslılara bırakalım

Tunç Soyer: Kıbrıs'ı Kıbrıslılara bırakalım

839
2020'de siyasi partilerin hazinede alacağı yardım miktarı

2020'de siyasi partilerin hazinede alacağı yardım miktarı

390
Hindistan'da bir okul kopyaya karton kutuyla önlem aldı

Hindistan'da bir okul kopyaya karton kutuyla önlem aldı

52
HDP'li eski belediye başkanlarına gözaltı

HDP'li eski belediye başkanlarına gözaltı

136
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir