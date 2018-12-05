NATO calls on Russia to comply with INF Treaty

NATO released a statement after the meeting of member countries’ foreign ministers in Brussels.

“We call on Russia to return urgently to full and verifiable compliance. It is now up to Russia to preserve the INF Treaty,” the statement said. “The INF Treaty has been crucial in upholding NATO's security for over 30 years. Allies have concluded that Russia has developed and fielded a missile system, which violates the INF Treaty and poses significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security. We strongly support the finding of the United States that Russia is in material breach of its obligations under the INF Treaty,” it added.

RUSSIA SHOULD PROVIDE THE TRANSPARENCY

The statement noted that the US and its allies have repeatedly raised their concerns with Russia, both bilaterally and multilaterally. It said Russia “only recently acknowledged the existence of the missile system, but without providing the necessary transparency or explanation.”

“The United States has remained in full compliance with its obligations under the INF Treaty since it entered into force,” the statement said. “NATO will continue to ensure the credibility and effectiveness of the Alliance's overall deterrence and defense posture,” it added.