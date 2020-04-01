taraftar değil haberciyiz
NATO chief hails Turkey's medical aid to Europe

Turkey has sent aircraft carrying medical aid to the worst coronavirus-hit countries in Europe

NATO chief hails Turkey's medical aid to Europe

NATO's secretary general on Wednesday praised Turkey for sending medical aid to Italy and Spain, worst hit in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic.

DELEGATIONS EXPRESSED GRATEFULNESS FOR TURKEY

"NATO solidarity in action: Turkey sending a cargo plane with medical supplies to Italy & Spain today to support our joint fight against #COVID19," said Jens Stoltenberg on Twitter.

NATO chief hails Turkey's medical aid to Europe

The Italian delegation in NATO also took Twitter to thank Turkey. "Following Italy’s activation of NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre, today our ally Turkey will deliver critical medical equipments to Italy. Deeply grateful to our Turkish friends for their solidarity!" said delegation.

The Spanish delegation to NATO also expressed gratefulness for Turkey via their official Twitter account. "After Spain's request to NATO's EADRCC, a new supply to fight Covid-19 arrives from our Ally Turkey," it said.

