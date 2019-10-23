NATO chief supports anti-terror progress in Syria

NATO has seen encouraging progress over the last few days in Syria, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

ANKARA HAS LEGITIMATE SECURITY CONCERNS

"I think what we have seen over the last days is encouraging because it shows that it is possible to move towards a political settlement, a political solution," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a two-day defense ministers meeting due to start on Thursday in Brussels.

Stoltenberg said after Ankara launched an anti-terror operation in northern Syria on Oct. 9, he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul and discussed the situation in northern Syria.

He reiterated that Ankara has "legitimate" security concerns on its southern border with Syria since no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey.