NATO chief urges political solution in Syria

Jens Stoltenberg called on the Syrian regime and Russia to respect international law.

AA | 05.03.2020 - 09:26..
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday urged for a political solution to the conflict in Syria.

"ASSAD REGIME MUST END ITS OFFENSIVE"

"NATO's deployment in the Aegean Sea remains important. But the international community needs to address the root causes of the crisis. We need to see a political solution to the conflict in Syria. So the Assad regime and Russia must end their offensive. Respect international law. And support UN efforts for a peaceful solution," said Stoltenberg.

NATO chief urges political solution in Syria

Speaking about the influx of asylum seekers from Turkey to Greece, he said Greece is faced with a tough situation. "Greece is also severely impacted by the current situation. Greece carries a heavy burden. And the challenges of migration are shared challenges that require shared solutions," said Stoltenberg.

Meanwhile, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that irregular migration had to be prevented. "We will try to prevent the new migrant influx in cooperation with the EU and NATO," said Plenkovic.

More than 135,000 asylum seekers have crossed to Europe after Turkey opened its borders, accusing the EU of not fulfilling the promises it made as part of a 2015 agreement reached on the refugee crisis.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Democratic candidate Biden named as Trump's presidential rival
Joe Biden’s strong performance ended Sanders’ status as the Democratic front-runner and led former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to drop out of the race.
EU ministers promise aid to Greece
Commission Head Ursula Von der Leyen announced additional aid of 700 million euros ($782.95 million) to help Greece deal with the migrant crisis.
Netanyahu declares victory in Israeli elections
Israeli Likud Party won the country’s third general elections in a year with 37 seats, according to exit polls on late Monday.
Venezuela's Guaido claims Maduro trying to kill him
Venezuela's interim president Juan Guaido was calling on people to rally on March 10, when he hopes to retake control of the National Assembly.
