NATO chief calls Russia to return to missile treaty

NATO’s chief on Wednesday urged Russia to return to compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), saying that if it fails to do so, the alliance will respond.

"IF THEY DON'T COME BACK INTO COMPLIANCE, WE NEED TO RESPOND"

Speaking to reporters in Brussels before the start of a two-day defense ministers meeting, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said there is still a possibility to save the treaty.

"There is a window of opportunity. The deadline ends on the 2nd of August and we continue to call on Russia to come back into compliance with the treaty," Stoltenberg said. "If they don't come back into compliance, we need to respond," he stressed.

Stoltenberg added that they will discuss NATO's potential counter-measures at the defense ministers' meeting. Last October, Donald Trump announced the US’ exit from the INF treaty.