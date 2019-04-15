taraftar değil haberciyiz
NATO hails Turkey's hospitality to refugees

Hospitality Turkey showed to refugees is a huge lesson in humanity, says NATO Parliamentary Assembly head Madeleine Moon.

AA | 15.04.2019 - 09:40..
Top NATO leader,  Madeleine Moon, on Sunday praised Turkey’s hospitality in taking in and protecting war victims and Syrian refugees.

TURKEY HOSTS 4 MILLION REFUGEES

"The level of hospitality Turkey demonstrated to refugees, that is a huge lesson in humanity," Madeleine Moon, president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA), said on the last day of a NATO meeting in Antalya on the Turkish Mediterranean.

Turkey currently hosts almost 4 million registered refugees -- including nearly 3.6 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

"This was a most amazing evening organized by @OA_Bak so much fun for everyone your generosity towards the children was outstanding #NATOPA #Syrian #refugechildren #sportunitesus #semantalya," Moon wrote on Twitter.

