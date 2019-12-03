taraftar değil haberciyiz
NATO leaders to mark alliance’s 70th anniversary

Hosted by Queen Elizabeth, the leaders will meet in London.

03.12.2019
NATO leaders on Tuesday will meet in London to mark the alliance’s 70th anniversary.

Queen Elizabeth will host the heads of state and government at Buckingham Palace for a reception and celebrate the alliance’s 70th anniversary.

LEADERS EXPECTED TO TAKE DECISIONS FOR FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS

The leaders then will be hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street over a dinner.

The leaders of NATO’s 29 member states including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are attending the summit.

The leaders will "address current security issues and take decisions to ensure that NATO remains fit for the future," said a NATO statement on Tuesday. "They are expected to agree on a number of measures, including further improvements to the readiness of Allied forces, recognizing space as an operational domain, and updating NATO’s action plan against terrorism," said the statement.

"Leaders are also due to have a strategic discussion on Russia, the future of arms control, as well as the rise of China," it added.

