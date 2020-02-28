taraftar değil haberciyiz

NATO to hold extraordinary meeting at Turkey's request

At least 33 Turkish soldiers martyred late Thursday in an airstrike by Assad regime forces in Syria's Idlib province.

AA | 28.02.2020 - 12:20..
Following Turkey's request, NATO will hold an extraordinary meeting Friday over attacks to Turkish soldiers in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

THE COUNCIL MEETS UNDER ARTICLE 4

Late Thursday, at least 33 Turkish soldiers were martyred and tens of others injured in an airstrike by Assad regime forces in Idlib de-escalation zone.

NATO to hold extraordinary meeting at Turkey's request

“Today, the #NATO council meets at Turkey’s request to consult under Article 4 of NATO’s founding Washington Treaty on the situation in Syria,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey opens borders with EU after regime attack in Idlib
Turkish authorities have decided to open gates to the neighbor EU countries after the deadly artillery attack against Turkish troops in Idlib.
Turkish Defense Minister visits injured in border region
Hulusi Akar and top generals were informed about the soldiers’ conditions at the hospital.
Turkish forces neutralize Assad regime elements
Turkey’s response came after regime elements martyred at least 33 Turkish soldiers in several airstrikes in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.
Assad regime attacks martyr Turkish soldiers in Syria
While the initial number of the martyrs was nine, it first rose to 22 and then to 29, and finally to 33 in the following hours.
