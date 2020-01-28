NBA postpones Lakers game after Bryant's death

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for tonight to be rescheduled at a later date

Tuesday's National Basketball Association (NBA) game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers has been postponed after Kobe Bryant's death.

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the statement said.

"The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available," Lakers said.