taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9445
Euro
6.5481
Altın
1579.06
Borsa
119591.71
Gram Altın
302.501
Bitcoin
52957.28

NBA postpones Lakers game after Bryant's death

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday outside Los Angeles.

AA | 28.01.2020 - 12:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for tonight to be rescheduled at a later date

Tuesday's National Basketball Association (NBA) game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers has been postponed after Kobe Bryant's death.

THE GAME WILL BE RESCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the statement said.

NBA postpones Lakers game after Bryant's death

"The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available," Lakers said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Europe faces fear as coronavirus spreads in the continent
German government urged citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to China amid fears over the spread of the epidemic.
US authorities slam Iraq's attack over its embassy
US Secretary of State said that the Iraqi government must take immediate steps to protect US diplomatic facilities.
US warns not to travel China amid coronavirus outbreak
Trump has sought to ease fears, saying on Twitter that US health officials are in "very close communication" with their Chinese counterparts.
Saudi Arabia keeps existing travel ban to Israel
Over the past few months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has touted progress in normalizing relations between Israel and unnamed Arab countries.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erzurum'a tatile gitti

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erzurum'a tatile gitti

1105
Erdoğan'dan depremzede anneye destek

Erdoğan'dan depremzede anneye destek

154
Benzin ve motorine indirim yapıldı

Benzin ve motorine indirim yapıldı

162
Suriye sınırına yeni tanklar sevk edildi

Suriye sınırına yeni tanklar sevk edildi

65
Sergen Yalçın'ın alacağı maaş

Sergen Yalçın'ın alacağı maaş

58
Bakan Soylu: AFAD ile iş birliği yapılan yardımları aldık

Bakan Soylu: AFAD ile iş birliği yapılan yardımları aldık

62
Türkiye’nin ilk kadın Jandarma Komando Astsubayları

Türkiye’nin ilk kadın Jandarma Komando Astsubayları

72
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir