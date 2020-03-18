taraftar değil haberciyiz
NBA star Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus

Four members of the Brooklyn Nets, including superstar Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after the NBA halted plays.

AA | 18.03.2020 - 12:08..
The novel coronavirus hit an NBA team, Brooklyn Nets, as four players, including American superstar Kevin Durant tested positive for the COVID-19.

HE HAS NOT SHOWN ANY SYMPTOMS

"He tested positive, but is feeling fine and said he has not shown symptoms," The Athletic said on its website late Tuesday as Durant, 31, told them.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this," the Nets forward said.

The Eastern Conference franchise said on its Twitter account that four players tested positive for the coronavirus and all of them have been isolated and cared by Nets physicians.

Last week, Utah Jazz from the Western Conference were dismayed over two players' infection with the COVID-19 as both French center Rudy Gobert and American forward Donovan Mitchell tested positive.

The NBA previously announced that the remainder of the season was suspended after Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

