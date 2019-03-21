taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.43875
Euro
6.2197
Altın
1318.195
Borsa
103310.21
Gram Altın
230.273

NBA star pays tribute to 'Egg Boy'

76ers point guard salutes teenagers who egged politicians for blaming New Zealand terrorist attacks on Muslim immigration.

AA | 21.03.2019 - 09:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

NBA All-Star and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons paid homage to the teenager involved in an egg attack against a politician for saying Muslim immigration was to blame for the terrorist attacks in New Zealand.

"EGG BOY"

Australian Senator Fraser Anning said "the real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place." Will Connolly, now commonly known as "egg boy", responded to the senator's comments by smashing an egg on his head. The senator retaliated by slapping the 17-year-old in the face and is now facing calls to be suspended from Parliament.

NBA star pays tribute to 'Egg Boy'

The terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand last Friday left at least 50 victims dead.

NBA star pays tribute to 'Egg Boy'

In a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, Simmons wore a pair of shoes with the words "Egg Boy" on them and was the leading scorer of the game with 28 points. Last week, Simmons, who was born in Australia, had the words "Pray for NZ" written on his shoes in a game against the Sacramento Kings. The 22-year-old NBA star has made political comments before, calling Trump an "idiot" in 2017.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ÖTV ve KDV indirimleri yıl sonuna kadar uzatıldı

ÖTV ve KDV indirimleri yıl sonuna kadar uzatıldı

60
Washington Times: Türkiye NATO'ya zarar veriyor

Washington Times: Türkiye NATO'ya zarar veriyor

122
NBA'den yumurta çocuğa destek

NBA'den yumurta çocuğa destek

24
Serenay hayranlarını kırmadı

Serenay hayranlarını kırmadı

13
Kudüs'te Türkiye karşıtı zirve

Kudüs'te Türkiye karşıtı zirve

34
Ordu şehidine veda etti

Ordu şehidine veda etti

14
Lübnan Suriyelilerden şikayetçi

Lübnan Suriyelilerden şikayetçi

43
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir