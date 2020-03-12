taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.2285
Euro
7.0442
Altın
1640.67
Borsa
98037.43
Gram Altın
328.79
Bitcoin
45959.64

NBA suspends season after player caught coronavirus

The test result was reported shortly before the Jazz were due to play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The game was then scrapped.

AA | 12.03.2020 - 10:48..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US National Basketball Association (NBA) announced Wednesday that it is suspending the remainder of the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

PLAYER'S NAME REMAINS UNKNOWN

The decision came after a delay in the Jazz's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

NBA suspends season after player caught coronavirus

The NBA said in a statement that the player's test result came in "shortly prior to the tip-off" of the game "At that time, tonight's game was cancelled," the league said. "The affected player was not in the arena."

NBA suspends season after player caught coronavirus

It did not name the player, whose identity remains unknown.

The suspension will take effect after the conclusion of Wednesday night's other games "until further notice," the NBA said.

"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps in moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," it added.

İlginizi Çekebilir
US government bans all travel from Europe
Trump said that US government made a life-saving move with early action on China and must take the same action with Europe.
Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus
The film star said that he and his wife would-be “tested, observed and isolated” for as long as required.
EU wants Greece to investigate police violence against refugees
Thousands of asylum seekers have since flocked to Turkey’s Edirne province – bordering Greece and Bulgaria – to make their way to Europe.
NATO halts drill in Norway as coronavirus spreads
Norway has decided to halt a NATO military exercise in its Arctic region in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Norwegian army said on Wednesday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'daki kolonya stokları tükenmek üzere
İstanbul'daki kolonya stokları tükenmek üzere
364
İtalya'da tüm ticari faaliyetler durduruldu
İtalya'da tüm ticari faaliyetler durduruldu
52
ABD Avrupa'dan seyahatleri askıya aldı
ABD Avrupa'dan seyahatleri askıya aldı
67
Fırsatçılar, ürünlere dudak uçuklatan zamlar yapıyor
Fırsatçılar, ürünlere dudak uçuklatan zamlar yapıyor
240
Tom Hanks ve eşi koronavirüse yakalandı
Tom Hanks ve eşi koronavirüse yakalandı
61
Ara tatilin erkene alınması gündemde
Ara tatilin erkene alınması gündemde
35
Defne Samyeli: Sabah sirkeli su içerim
Defne Samyeli: Sabah sirkeli su içerim
71
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir