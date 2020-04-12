Nearly 100 new coronavirus cases reported in China

Chinese mainland confirmed less than a hundred new cases of coronavirus, with majority imported.

NO DEATH REPORTED IN HUBEI PROVINCE

According to the National Health Commission (NHC) of China, 99 new cases were reported Saturday on the Chinese mainland and Xinjiang region, with 97 of them travelers from overseas, highest daily figure since March 6.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 46 cases with 42 imported infections. The ground zero of the virus, Hubei province, has not reported any new case or death.

The NHC data showed imported cases on the Chinese mainland increasing day by day as the total number of imported cases went up to 1,280, however no death was reported in the imported infections so far and 481 were discharged from hospitals after successfully having recovered.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong has reported 1,000 cases and four deaths so far, Taiwan has 385 cases, and Macau reported 45 cases, according to the commission.