taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.477
Euro
6.2219
Altın
1308.46
Borsa
104486.08
Gram Altın
230.232

Nearly 1M tourists visit Turkey for health tourism

Healing waters contribute to Turkey's economy, must be passed down to future generations, says industry official.

AA | 19.03.2019 - 12:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey attracted nearly 1 million people for health tourism in 2018, said an industry official on Tuesday.

THE COUNTRY HAS MORE THAN 1.500 NATURAL HOT SPRING WATER RESOURCES

"Thermal tourism contributes to Turkey’s economy with healing waters, as well as seas, rivers and lakes,” Yavuz Yılık, head of the Thermal Health and Tourism Association (TESTUD), told Anadolu Agency.

Nearly 1M tourists visit Turkey for health tourism

Yılık stressed that Turkey is one of the world's top seven countries for thermal springs, with about 1,500 natural hot spring water resources.

“Protecting our health-giving healing waters, using them properly, and passing them down to future generations with the same qualities is also important for the country's future,” he added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Karakola saldırı hazırlığındaki terörist öldürüldü

Karakola saldırı hazırlığındaki terörist öldürüldü

256
Prens Selman zor günlerden geçiyor

Prens Selman zor günlerden geçiyor

41
Fransız Bakan ABD zorbalığına tepki gösterdi

Fransız Bakan ABD zorbalığına tepki gösterdi

36
Kıbrıs'ta dostluk maçı krizi

Kıbrıs'ta dostluk maçı krizi

45
Yunan basını İHA'lardan rahatsız

Yunan basını İHA'lardan rahatsız

44
Kaçak yapılar uydudan tespit ediliyor

Kaçak yapılar uydudan tespit ediliyor

79
Dolmuşçular Marmaray istemiyor

Dolmuşçular Marmaray istemiyor

243
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir