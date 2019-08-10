taraftar değil haberciyiz
Nearly 250 houses to be rebuilded damaged in earthquake

On Thursday, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Turkey.

AA | 10.08.2019 - 14:17..
Turkey's environment and urbanization minister said on Friday that they will help earthquake victims in the southwestern province of Denizli.

"WE WILL WORK TO HEAL THE WOUNDS"

Murat Kurum visited the affected areas of Thursday's earthquake and met locals in the Bozkurt and Cardak districts. He said that, of the 976 buildings he inspected, 108 were heavily damaged and 868 were slightly damaged.

"TOKI [state-backed housing agency] has been instructed to start rebuilding work in order to heal the wounds of people as soon as possible," the minister told reporters at the scene.

He said that 250 houses will be rebuilt in five or six months as well as two mosques which were damaged in the two districts.

The minister went on to say that there are still 6.7 million buildings to be renewed as part of an urban transformation scheme targeting 300,000 buildings per year. "These earthquakes once again showed us how essential urban transformation is," he said, adding 71% population of Turkey lives in earthquake zones.

