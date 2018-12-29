taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2727
Euro
6.038
Altın
1281.04
Borsa
90435.33
Gram Altın
217.22

Nearly 7000 Palestinians arrested by Israel in 2018

Six lawmakers were arrested by Israeli forces this year.

AA | 29.12.2018 - 17:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli forces rounded up 6,489 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip this year, according to official estimates.

A total of 1063 minors and 140 women were among those arrested in 2018, the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Commission of Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

6000 PALESTINIANS REMAIN HELD IN DETENTİON

Israeli forces detained six lawmakers and 38 journalists in 2018, the commission said. According to the statement, Israeli authorities have issued 988 administrative detention orders this year. Around 6,000 Palestinians remain held in detention facilities in Israel, the commission said.

Nearly 7000 Palestinians arrested by Israel in 2018

Estimates show that the sweeping majority of Palestinians arrested this year were from the West Bank, while only 5 percent were from Gaza.

The Israeli forces frequently carry out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AK Parti'nin İstanbul'daki ilçe adayları listesi

AK Parti'nin İstanbul'daki ilçe adayları listesi

272
Şeyma'nın yeni sevgilisi de evli ve çocuklu

Şeyma'nın yeni sevgilisi de evli ve çocuklu

176
AK Parti İstanbul aday tanıtım toplantısı

AK Parti İstanbul aday tanıtım toplantısı

195
Kardan Çifte Minareli Medrese yapan Sivaslı

Kardan Çifte Minareli Medrese yapan Sivaslı

71
Serdar Aziz Fenerbahçe'ye doğru

Serdar Aziz Fenerbahçe'ye doğru

36
Silahlı Hürkuş-C'ye kendini koruma yeteneği

Silahlı Hürkuş-C'ye kendini koruma yeteneği

97
Yerli modern tank mühimmatı göreve hazır

Yerli modern tank mühimmatı göreve hazır

78
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir