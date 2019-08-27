taraftar değil haberciyiz
Nearly 90 percent of households have internet access in Turkey

While some 87.9% of households had a broadband Internet connection, 86.9% of households also used a mobile broadband connection in 2019.

AA | 27.08.2019 - 11:45..
Almost nine out of 10 households have internet access in 2019, a Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) survey showed on Tuesday.

INTERNET USAGE OF INDIVIDUALS AGED 16-74 IS 75.3 PERCENT

Internet access of households in the country rose 4.5 percentage points to 88.3% in 2019, versus the last year, according to the Information and Communication Technology Usage Survey. Internet usage of individuals aged 16-74 was 75.3% in 2019. This proportion was 72.9% in 2018, according to the survey.

"While the proportion of male aged 16-74 using Internet were 81.8%, this proportion was 68.9% for female," it said. "During the twelve months (April 2018-March 2019), 51.2% of internet users among the individuals aged 16-74 interacted with public authorities over the Internet for private purposes," TurkStat said. "This proportion was 45.6% in the previous period," it added.

In the April 2018-March 2019 period, 34.1% of internet users used online services to buy goods or services, up from 29.3% in the previous period. "The proportion of shopping over the Internet was 38.3% for males and 29.9% for females," the statistical body said.

 

