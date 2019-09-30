taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6497
Euro
6.158
Altın
1484.55
Borsa
105431.38
Gram Altın
269.712
Bitcoin
46009.58

Neo-Nazis appear in court for forming terror group

Members of Revolution Chemnitz have been charged with forming a rightwing terrorist organization.

AA | 30.09.2019 - 16:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Eight members of the far-right group Revolution Chemnitz went on trial Monday on charges of plotting terrorist attacks in Germany.

The neo-Nazi suspects, aged between 21 and 32, appeared in a regional court in the eastern German state of Dresden for the first time since their arrest last year.

CHARGED WITH PLANNING ATTACKS AGAINST FOREIGNER

Court spokeswoman Gesine Tews told reporters that eight men were charged with establishing a far-right terror group, planning attacks against foreigners and political rivals, seeking to acquire firearms to overthrow the democratic constitutional order.

Neo-Nazis appear in court for forming terror group

The group’s internal communications had revealed that they planned a terrorist attack in Berlin on Oct. 3, during the "Day of German Unity" celebrations.

They were arrested in mid-September 2018 in the eastern German state of Chemnitz, a stronghold of far-right parties and groups.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gümüşhane'de öğrenciler için yamaca yurt yapıldı

Gümüşhane'de öğrenciler için yamaca yurt yapıldı

384
Mısır televizyonu FETO'nun ayağına gitti

Mısır televizyonu FETO'nun ayağına gitti

361
Kerem Kılıçdaroğlu, babasını uyardı

Kerem Kılıçdaroğlu, babasını uyardı

113
Caner'in yürüyerek defansa gelmesi tepki topladı

Caner'in yürüyerek defansa gelmesi tepki topladı

48
Faruk Çelik'in seçim önerisi

Faruk Çelik'in seçim önerisi

261
Ankara'daki ishal salgınından Meral Akşener de etkilendi

Ankara'daki ishal salgınından Meral Akşener de etkilendi

146
Eren Erdem Silivri'de deprem korkusuyla yaşıyor

Eren Erdem Silivri'de deprem korkusuyla yaşıyor

248
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir