Netanyahu admits Israel’s attacks on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at Israel's involvement in recent attacks on Iranian targets in Iraq.

"WE WILL ACT AGAINST THEM"

"Iran has no immunity, anywhere," Netanyahu told reporters during a visit to Ukraine on Monday. "We will act and continue to act against them wherever it is necessary," he said.

The Israeli premier, however, did not give further details about the attacks.

Last month, two bases belonging to the Shia Hashd al-Shaabi group were struck, causing explosions. No group has claimed responsibility. And this month, a base near Baghdad was also hit with Iraqi officials hinting at Israeli role in the attack.

Israel views Iraq as a potential growing base for Iran. Both Tel Aviv and Tehran are regional arch enemies. The country has carried out several airstrikes against Iranian targets in war-torn Syria, where Tehran is supporting the Bashar al-Assad regime.