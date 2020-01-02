taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9482
Euro
6.6699
Altın
1520.43
Borsa
114424.96
Gram Altın
290.719
Bitcoin
42591.62

Netanyahu asks Israeli parliament for immunity

Under Israel law, a legislator seeking immunity can do so on numerous grounds that include an argument that the prosecution is not acting in good faith.

REUTERS | 02.01.2020 - 08:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would ask parliament to protect him from prosecution in the three graft cases he faces, a politically-risky move that could delay criminal proceedings against him for months.

HE PLAYED THE DEMOCRACY CARD

Netanyahu said in his address that the charges against him were politically motivated and he was entitled to parliament’s protection.

“In a democracy, only the people decide who will lead them,” said Netanyahu, who has been in power consecutively for the past decade and has likened the indictment against him to an attempted coup.

Netanyahu asks Israeli parliament for immunity

Responding to Netanyahu’s speech, his main rival, Benny Gantz, a former armed forces chief who heads the centrist Blue and White party, said the prime minister was “jeopardizing the civic principle upon which we were all educated - that everyone is equal before the law”.

Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust over allegations he granted state favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media barons in return for gifts and favorable coverage. He denies any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a witch hunt by the media and left to oust a popular right-wing leader.

Israel's Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases

Jeffrey Heller

3 MIN READ

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would ask parliament to protect him from prosecution in the three graft cases he faces, a politically-risky move that could delay criminal proceedings against him for months.

Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust over allegations he granted state favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media barons in return for gifts and favorable coverage.

He denies any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a witch hunt by the media and left to oust a popular right-wing leader.

A trial cannot get under way once an immunity request is made, and Netanyahu announced the move in a speech on live television just four hours before a deadline for an application was to expire.

Netanyahu said in his address that the charges against him were politically motivated and he was entitled to parliament’s protection.

“In a democracy, only the people decide who will lead them,” said Netanyahu, who has been in power consecutively for the past decade and has likened the indictment against him to an attempted coup.

Under Israel law, a legislator seeking immunity can do so on numerous grounds that include an argument that the prosecution is not acting in good faith.

Had Netanyahu not filed the request by Wednesday’s deadline, the indictment against him could have been submitted to a court as early as Sunday, setting proceedings in motion.

Amid deep political deadlock, parliament seems unlikely to decide the issue before Israel’s March 2 election. Netanyahu will need the support of 61 of its 120 legislators for immunity to be granted, the same majority that eluded him in attempts to form a government after national ballots in April and September.

If immunity is ultimately granted - entitling Netanyahu to avoid standing trial as long as he is a member of parliament - - Israel’s Supreme Court is empowered to review the decision and strike it down.

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media in Jerusalem January 1, 2020. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Netanyahu’s immunity request carried political risks, adding more ammunition to challengers who seek to portray him as an autocratic leader who sees himself as above the rule of law and who represents a danger to Israel’s democratic and judicial foundations.

Responding to Netanyahu’s speech, his main rival, Benny Gantz, a former armed forces chief who heads the centrist Blue and White party, said the prime minister was “jeopardizing the civic principle upon which we were all educated - that everyone is equal before the law”.

Recent opinion polls have shown neither Blue and White nor Netanyahu’s Likud party are within easy reach of a governing bloc in parliament in an election now two months away.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump accuses Iran over US embassy occupation
Dozens of protesters broke into the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday.
People take refuge on beaches to escape wildfires in Australia
Authorities said the main firefront was moving up the coast and warned those in its path to seek shelter close to the beach.
New Year protests start in Hong Kong
Protesters were urged to wear masks at the “Don’t forget 2019 - Persist in 2020” rally, according to social media posts.
Protesters set US Baghdad embassy fire over US airstrikes
US forces carried out airstrikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'un enflasyon oranları

İstanbul'un enflasyon oranları

130
İstanbul'a kısa süreli kar ve dolu yağdı

İstanbul'a kısa süreli kar ve dolu yağdı

16
Yargıda 'seri mahkeme' ve 'basit yargılama' dönemi

Yargıda 'seri mahkeme' ve 'basit yargılama' dönemi

58
İsrail'de muhalefet Netanyahu'ya yükleniyor: Suçlusun

İsrail'de muhalefet Netanyahu'ya yükleniyor: Suçlusun

19
Evi terk den eşini öldürüp intihara kalkıştı

Evi terk den eşini öldürüp intihara kalkıştı

38
Arkadaşları piyango şakası yapınca telefonu susmadı

Arkadaşları piyango şakası yapınca telefonu susmadı

10
Pazar tezgahındaki cevizlere dadanan karga

Pazar tezgahındaki cevizlere dadanan karga

7
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir