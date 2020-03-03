taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.2004
Euro
6.9032
Altın
1595.72
Borsa
109188.01
Gram Altın
317.871
Bitcoin
54614.84

Netanyahu declares victory in Israeli elections

Israeli Likud Party won the country’s third general elections in a year with 37 seats, according to exit polls on late Monday.

REUTERS | 03.03.2020 - 10:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory on Tuesday in Israel’s third election in less than a year, after television exit polls showed him just a seat short of a governing majority in parliament.

THIRD GENERAL ELECTIONS IN A YEAR

A win for Netanyahu, 70, after inconclusive ballots in April and September, would be testimony to the political durability of Israel’s longest-serving leader, who fought the latest campaign under the shadow of a looming corruption trial.

Netanyahu declares victory in Israeli elections

It would also pave the way for the right-wing Netanyahu to make good on his pledge to annex, after the election, Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, and the region’s Jordan Valley, under a peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Palestinians have rejected the proposal, saying it was killing their dream of establishing a viable state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Venezuela's Guaido claims Maduro trying to kill him
Venezuela's interim president Juan Guaido was calling on people to rally on March 10, when he hopes to retake control of the National Assembly.
Trump holds phone call with Afghan President
On Saturday, two landmark conferences in Doha and Kabul saw historic decisions made regarding the fate of war-ravaged Afghanistan.
Russia does not plan to go to war with anyone, Putin says
Russian President's remarks came amid the rising escalations between Turkey and Russia.
US, Afghanistan sign troop withdrawal deal
The deal was signed in the Qatari capital Doha by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD, Türkiye'ye İdlib'de hava desteği vermeyecek
ABD, Türkiye'ye İdlib'de hava desteği vermeyecek
360
İyi Partili Aylin Cesur'un tepki çeken pozları
İyi Partili Aylin Cesur'un tepki çeken pozları
585
Kati Piri'den AB'ye eleştiri
Kati Piri'den AB'ye eleştiri
109
İsrail'deki üçüncü seçimi Netanyahu önde kapadı
İsrail'deki üçüncü seçimi Netanyahu önde kapadı
134
İtalya'da koronavirüs ölümleri 52'ye çıktı
İtalya'da koronavirüs ölümleri 52'ye çıktı
37
Bahçeli: Kılıçdaroğlu'nun elini sıkmam
Bahçeli: Kılıçdaroğlu'nun elini sıkmam
282
ABD'de koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 6'ya çıktı
ABD'de koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 6'ya çıktı
45
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir