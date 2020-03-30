Netanyahu enters self-quarantine after aide test positive

Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and some of his advisors will go into quarantine after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus, the prime minister’s office said on Monday.

HE WILL SELF-ISOLATE HIMSELF UNTIL HE GETS THE RESULTS

Netanyahu decided to enter self-quarantine until he receive the test result, according to his office.

Israeli PM will undergo a coronavirus test for a second time after Paluch tested positive, local media said. Paluch reportedly spent the last few days “in the vicinity” of Netanyahu, Knesset members and other advisers, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Netanyahu had tested negative for coronavirus after he and his immediate circle underwent tests for the virus on March 15.

Israeli health authorities have so far confirmed 16 deaths and over 4,300 infections from the virus.