taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

Netanyahu is running out of time to form the government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has only eight days until May 28 to form the next government.

AA | 20.05.2019 - 15:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might call for re-elections as coalition talks to form a government have stalled, a member of the Likud party warned on Monday.

IT COULD BE A RE-ELECTION CALL

The Likud member said if coalition talks reached a dead end, Netanyahu might call for new polls, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth. Netanyahu has only eight days until May 28 to form the next government. In office for a decade, Netanyahu won a record fifth term in the April 9 polls after his right-wing Likud party won 36 seats in Knesset (Israel’s parliament).

Netanyahu is running out of time to form the government

The Likud member said Netanyahu would take the decision regarding re-elections if no significant progress was made in coalition talks during the upcoming week.

Last week, Netanyahu said smaller parties "need to climb down from the tree," since they are making exaggerated demands to enter the government. If he manages to form a new government, Netanyahu will be the longest-serving leader in Israel's history.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Almanya'da Münih polisinden Galatasaray taraftarına uyarı

Almanya'da Münih polisinden Galatasaray taraftarına uyarı

136
FETÖ operasyonunda 249 kişiye gözaltı kararı

FETÖ operasyonunda 249 kişiye gözaltı kararı

180
Muslera tarihe geçti

Muslera tarihe geçti

58
Bağdat Caddesi'nde kutlama yapan taraftarlara saldırı

Bağdat Caddesi'nde kutlama yapan taraftarlara saldırı

385
Almanya'dan Schengen vizesine katı kurallar

Almanya'dan Schengen vizesine katı kurallar

128
Google, Huawei'ye rest çekti

Google, Huawei'ye rest çekti

150
Eurovision'da bayrak açanlara ceza verilecek

Eurovision'da bayrak açanlara ceza verilecek

49
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir