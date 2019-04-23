Netanyahu praises US decision on to eliminate Iran oil waivers

US on Monday said it will next month eliminate all waivers granted to eight economies that have allowed them to buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions.

"WE STAND BY TRUMP"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the decision. "We stand by the determination of the United States against Iranian aggression and this is the right way to stop it. The decision by President Trump and the US administration is of great importance to increase the pressure on the Iranian terrorist regime," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Netanyahu has long been supporting the Trump administration's aggressive stance against Tehran.

Trump has continually expressed his support for Israel after making the controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017.