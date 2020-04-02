Netanyahu re-enters quarantine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday entered self-quarantine for a second time after being in contact with Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, newly diagnosed with coronavirus.

HE WILL BE IN QUARANTINE FOR A WEEK

The prime minister's media office said in a statement that based on Netanyahu's doctor and Health Ministry instructions, he will go into quarantine until next Wednesday.

The Israeli media also reported that Mossad spy agency chief Yossi Cohen and Health Ministry head Moshe Bar Siman Tov entered quarantine after also being in contact with the health minister.

The Israeli death toll from coronavirus is currently at 31, with over 6,200 infections.