taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6879
Euro
7.3289
Altın
1589.14
Borsa
88718.78
Gram Altın
341.968
Bitcoin
44391.48

Netanyahu re-enters quarantine

Israeli Prime Minister's move comes after meeting Israeli health minister who newly tested positive for coronavirus.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Netanyahu re-enters quarantine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday entered self-quarantine for a second time after being in contact with Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, newly diagnosed with coronavirus.

HE WILL BE IN QUARANTINE FOR A WEEK

The prime minister's media office said in a statement that based on Netanyahu's doctor and Health Ministry instructions, he will go into quarantine until next Wednesday.

Netanyahu re-enters quarantine

The Israeli media also reported that Mossad spy agency chief Yossi Cohen and Health Ministry head Moshe Bar Siman Tov entered quarantine after also being in contact with the health minister.

The Israeli death toll from coronavirus is currently at 31, with over 6,200 infections.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Belgium hospitals call for medical aid
In a recent statement, 10 hospitals in Brussels said there was a shortage of drugs and equipment.
UK reports 22 Northern Cyprus citizens die from corona
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus plans to bring its citizens back home on two chartered flights next week.
Pentagon requests 100,000 body bags for civilians
According to Bloomberg, the Pentagon already has 50,000 body bags that will begin tapping to fulfill the request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Trump announces counter-narcotics operations
The operations will take place in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çilingiroğlu: Siz Türkiye'desiniz çok şanslısınız
Çilingiroğlu: Siz Türkiye'desiniz çok şanslısınız
813
Uşak Valisi suskunluğunu bozdu: Yanlış anlaşıldım
Uşak Valisi suskunluğunu bozdu: Yanlış anlaşıldım
868
İsrail Sağlık Bakanında koronavirüs tespit edildi
İsrail Sağlık Bakanında koronavirüs tespit edildi
208
Tat duyusu değişen genç koronavirüs kaptığını anladı
Tat duyusu değişen genç koronavirüs kaptığını anladı
38
Antalya'da dansözlü drift partisini polis bastı
Antalya'da dansözlü drift partisini polis bastı
301
Türkiye'nin korona yardımına teşekkür mesajları
Türkiye'nin korona yardımına teşekkür mesajları
409
İBB'nin toplu taşıma araçları boşta bekliyor
İBB'nin toplu taşıma araçları boşta bekliyor
366
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir