taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7794
Euro
6.3884
Altın
1493.8
Borsa
101212.91
Gram Altın
277.381
Bitcoin
58284.64

Netanyahu repeats his plan to annex occupied JordanValley

As preparing for the snap elections to be held next week, the Israeli PM said that he will seek to make move-in maximum coordination with Trump.

REUTERS | 11.09.2019 - 08:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention on Tuesday to annex the occupied  Jordan Valley, a large swathe of the occupied West Bank, if he wins a closely contested election just a week away.

"Today, I announce my intention, after the establishment of a new government, to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea," Netanyahu said in a speech broadcast live on Israeli TV channels, calling the area "Israel’s eastern border".

"TRUMP IS LIKELY TO RELEASE HIS MIDDLE EAST PEACE PLAN SOON"

That step, he said, could be taken “immediately after the election if I receive a clear mandate to do so from you, the citizens of Israel”.

Netanyahu repeats his plan to annex occupied JordanValley


"Out of respect for President Trump and great faith in our friendship, I will await applying sovereignty until release of the president’s political plan," he said, referring to a long-awaited blueprint from Washington for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Netanyahu repeats his plan to annex occupied JordanValley

The US plan, Netanyahu reiterated, would likely be presented very soon after Israel goes to the polls on Sept. 17. Netanyahu, head of the right-wing Likud party and in office for the past decade, failed to form a governing coalition following a national ballot in April.

Netanyahu repeats his plan to annex occupied JordanValley

Around 65,000 Palestinians and 11,000 Israeli settlers live in the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea area, according to the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem. The main Palestinian city is Jericho, with around 28 villages and smaller Bedouin communities.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Netanyahu mitingini roket alarmı nedeniyle yarıda kesti

Netanyahu mitingini roket alarmı nedeniyle yarıda kesti

119
Euro 2020 Elemelerinde H grubunda averajla lideriz

Euro 2020 Elemelerinde H grubunda averajla lideriz

122
Şenol Güneş'ten Moldova maçı sonrası açıklamalar

Şenol Güneş'ten Moldova maçı sonrası açıklamalar

107
İngilizlerin Ege haritası, Yunanları endişelendirdi

İngilizlerin Ege haritası, Yunanları endişelendirdi

36
Esenyurt'ta Suriyeli sayısı azaldı

Esenyurt'ta Suriyeli sayısı azaldı

85
Arap Birliği'nden Netanyahu'ya kınama

Arap Birliği'nden Netanyahu'ya kınama

54
9 ayrı bölge için hassas koruma kararı

9 ayrı bölge için hassas koruma kararı

71
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir