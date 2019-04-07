taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.62515
Euro
6.31265
Altın
1291.65
Borsa
98783.36
Gram Altın
233.66

Netanyahu says he plans to annex settlements in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he would annex settlements in the occupied West Bank if he wins another term in office in an election on Tuesday.

REUTERS | 07.04.2019 - 12:04..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

In an interview to Israeli Channel 12 News, Netanyahu was asked why he hadn’t extended Israeli sovereignty to large West Bank settlements, as it has done in East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, other territory seized in a 1967 war.

"WE ARE ON THE WAY TO DO IT"

"Who says that we won't do it? We are on the way and we are discussing it," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu says he plans to annex settlements in West Bank


“You are asking whether we are moving on to the next stage - the answer is yes, we will move to the next stage. I am going to extend (Israeli) sovereignty,” he said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
23 Fetullahçı terörist aranıyor

23 Fetullahçı terörist aranıyor

177
Adana'da Uluslararası Portakal Çiçeği Karnavalı coşkusu

Adana'da Uluslararası Portakal Çiçeği Karnavalı coşkusu

169
İsrail'de Özcan Deniz konserine yoğun ilgi

İsrail'de Özcan Deniz konserine yoğun ilgi

116
S-400'ler F-35'in bilgilerini çalabilir iddiası

S-400'ler F-35'in bilgilerini çalabilir iddiası

96
Washington Post Trump'ı Selman konusunda eleştirdi

Washington Post Trump'ı Selman konusunda eleştirdi

11
Şeyma Şubaşı sevgilisiyle birlikte Acun'un açtığı kafeye kaçtı

Şeyma Şubaşı sevgilisiyle birlikte Acun'un açtığı kafeye kaçtı

56
Terör örgütü YPG'ye yardımlara ara verilmedi

Terör örgütü YPG'ye yardımlara ara verilmedi

77
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir