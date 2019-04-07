Netanyahu says he plans to annex settlements in West Bank

In an interview to Israeli Channel 12 News, Netanyahu was asked why he hadn’t extended Israeli sovereignty to large West Bank settlements, as it has done in East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, other territory seized in a 1967 war.

"WE ARE ON THE WAY TO DO IT"

"Who says that we won't do it? We are on the way and we are discussing it," Netanyahu said.





“You are asking whether we are moving on to the next stage - the answer is yes, we will move to the next stage. I am going to extend (Israeli) sovereignty,” he said.