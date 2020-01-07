taraftar değil haberciyiz
Netanyahu says Israel was not involved in Soleimani’s killing

Benjamin Netanyahu urged his ministers to reiterate Israel's support for America’s right to defend itself when speaking to the media.

AA | 07.01.2020 - 12:26..
Israel should not be dragged into the conflict between the US and Iran, local media quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying Monday.

While chairing a security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said the killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was carried out by the US, stressing his country was "not involved."

ISRAEL RECOGNIZES US' RIGHT TO DEFEND ITSELF

Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Forces, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, vice president of the Hashd al-Shaabi group, or Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were assassinated in a US drone strike Friday outside Baghdad International Airport.

During the meeting, top Israeli intelligence officials reassured the ministers that the likelihood of a retaliatory attack by Iran against Israel was low, since “Israel stayed at a distance from the incident,” according to Channel 13.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Bolton to testify in Trump impeachment trial
Trump's ex-adviser John Bolton could provide new evidence about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
Rouhani slams Trump: Never threaten the Iranian nation
In a post on his Twitter account on Monday, Iranian President Rouhani dismissed Trump’s threat to attack dozens of Iranian targets.
NATO warns Iran to show restraint
NATO Secretary-General says new conflict would be to no one's interest, referring to the current US-Iran tensions.
Iran-backed militias hide among civilians to avoid US attacks
Iranian militias in Syria are hiding among civilians to avoid possible US airstrikes, amid rising tensions, local sources reported.
