Netanyahu thanks Modi for support at UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed what he described the "Indian support" at the UN.

FIRST SUPPORT IN FAVOR OF ISRAIL

"Thank you Narendra Modi [Indian Prime Minister] thank you India, for your support and for standing with Israel at the UN," Netanyahu tweeted late on Wednesday.

In a rare move, India voted in favor of an Israeli motion in a UN forum to deny observer status to Shahed, a Palestinian organization based in Lebanon, at the UN last week.

According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, it had initiated a motion at the UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) against a proposal made by Shahed to obtain observer status in the UN. The motion was approved with a 28-14 vote on June 6. Shahed works on humanitarian issues. However, Israel recognizes it as a “terrorist organization”.

This was the first time when India, which believed in two-state solution of the Israel-Palestine conflict, voted in favor of Israel.

Besides India, the countries which supported the Israeli motion were the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Ghana, Norway, Netherlands, South Korea, Ukraine, Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Eswatini, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Luxembourg, Malawai, Malta, Mexico, Paraguay, Philippines, Andora, Togo and Uruguay.

The countries which voted against the motion were Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Sudan, Yemen, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Belarus, Angola, Morocco, China and Russia.