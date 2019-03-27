Netanyahu thanks Trump for recognizing Golan Heights

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in Washington.

During his 10-minute speech, Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

"WE SHALL NEVER GIVE UP"

“Now that deserves enormous applause,” he said.

“The Golan Heights is indispensable for our defense. It’s part of our history. When you put a shovel in the ground there what you discover are the ruins of ancient synagogues. Jews lived there for thousands of years and the people of Israel have come back to the Golan,” he added.

“Israel holds the high ground, and we shall never, ever give it up. It is part of Israel.”