taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3189
Euro
6.0474
Altın
1255.96
Borsa
91860.75
Gram Altın
214.834

Netanyahu tried to persuade Trump to reverse Syria decision

Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have tried in vain to persuade President Donald Trump to walk back his decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.

Haber Merkezi | 22.12.2018 - 09:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Netanyahu tried to persuade Trump to reverse Syria decision

Israel’s Channel 10 news reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talked with US President Donald Trump on the phone about the US military withdrawal from Syria, amid concerns the pullout from the war-torn country would enable further Iranian entrenchment.

In Netanyahu’s public remarks, he said that he had spoken with both Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who made it clear that they had other ways to express their influence in the arena.

“THE PULL OUT IS A DISAPPOINTMENT”

“I spoke with US President Donald Trump and yesterday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who told me that it was the president’s intention to withdraw their forces from Syria and made it clear that they had other ways to express their influence in the arena,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Netanyahu tried to persuade Trump to reverse Syria decision

“This is, of course, America’s decision,” he added. “We will study the timetable, the mode of operation, and of course the implications for us. In any case, we will take care to protect Israel’s security and to protect ourselves from that arena.”

Channel 10 news also reported that Netanyahu expressed that there was tremendous “disappointment” in Jerusalem over the pullout, which is regarded as a victory for

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Süleymancıların yurdundaki tecavüz davası başladı

Süleymancıların yurdundaki tecavüz davası başladı

302
Eşinin ve 5 aylık bebeğinin boğazını kesti

Eşinin ve 5 aylık bebeğinin boğazını kesti

57
Müjdat Gezen'den Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a küstah sözler

Müjdat Gezen'den Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a küstah sözler

493
Mazhar Alanson: Şehitlerimiz papağan kadar konuşulmuyor

Mazhar Alanson: Şehitlerimiz papağan kadar konuşulmuyor

316
Şener kendini överken Meclis şaşkınlıkla dinledi

Şener kendini överken Meclis şaşkınlıkla dinledi

176
Eş cinayeti sanığı: 'Seni boynuzluyorum' dedi

Eş cinayeti sanığı: 'Seni boynuzluyorum' dedi

127
Netanyahu'dan Trump'a: Suriye'den çekilmeyin

Netanyahu'dan Trump'a: Suriye'den çekilmeyin

55
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir