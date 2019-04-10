taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.67605
Euro
6.4038
Altın
1304.045
Borsa
97845.6
Gram Altın
238.072

Netanyahu wins elections with parliamentary majority

Netanyahu became Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister after his right-wing coalition secured a majority in the country's general election.

AA | 10.04.2019 - 13:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Netanyahu wins elections with parliamentary majority

A coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party has won a majority of seats in Knesset (Israel’s parliament), preliminary results showed on Wednesday.

"HE GRABBED 65 SEATS"

The Likud-led coalition grabbed 65 seats in the 120-member Knesset, Israeli daily Haaretz said, citing preliminary results. The results showed that Likud won 35 seats, right-wing United Torah Judaism grabbed eight seats, five for Yisrael Beiteinu, four for Kulanu party, eight for Shas party and five for the Union of Right-Wing Parties.

Netanyahu wins elections with parliamentary majority

Blue and White alliance led by retired general Benny Gantz won 35 seats in Tuesday’s polls, while the center-right Labor party won six seats and left-wing party Meretz gained four, the results showed. If confirmed, the results would enable Netanyahu to form the upcoming Israeli government.

Netanyahu wins elections with parliamentary majority

More than 40 parties vied in Tuesday’s election with turnout hit around 61% of eligible voters. Netanyahu had run in the polls while facing charges of corruption and bribery in three cases.

Netanyahu wins elections with parliamentary majority

If he managed to form the new government, he would be the longest-serving leader in Israel's history.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan: İstanbul'daki itirazın takipçisiyiz

Erdoğan: İstanbul'daki itirazın takipçisiyiz

652
Tanju Özcan talimatını yineledi: Suriyelilere ekmek yok

Tanju Özcan talimatını yineledi: Suriyelilere ekmek yok

534
Netanyahu seçim zaferini ilan etti

Netanyahu seçim zaferini ilan etti

107
ABD senatörlerinden Türkiye'ye S-400 tehdidi

ABD senatörlerinden Türkiye'ye S-400 tehdidi

383
İngiltere ile Rumlar arasında yeni anlaşma

İngiltere ile Rumlar arasında yeni anlaşma

187
Muş, nisan ayında 6 metre karla mücadele ediyor

Muş, nisan ayında 6 metre karla mücadele ediyor

47
YPG'li teröristlere NATO tırları gönderildi

YPG'li teröristlere NATO tırları gönderildi

185
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir