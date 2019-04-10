Netanyahu wins elections with parliamentary majority

A coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party has won a majority of seats in Knesset (Israel’s parliament), preliminary results showed on Wednesday.

"HE GRABBED 65 SEATS"

The Likud-led coalition grabbed 65 seats in the 120-member Knesset, Israeli daily Haaretz said, citing preliminary results. The results showed that Likud won 35 seats, right-wing United Torah Judaism grabbed eight seats, five for Yisrael Beiteinu, four for Kulanu party, eight for Shas party and five for the Union of Right-Wing Parties.

Blue and White alliance led by retired general Benny Gantz won 35 seats in Tuesday’s polls, while the center-right Labor party won six seats and left-wing party Meretz gained four, the results showed. If confirmed, the results would enable Netanyahu to form the upcoming Israeli government.

More than 40 parties vied in Tuesday’s election with turnout hit around 61% of eligible voters. Netanyahu had run in the polls while facing charges of corruption and bribery in three cases.

If he managed to form the new government, he would be the longest-serving leader in Israel's history.