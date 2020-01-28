Netanyahu withdraws request for immunity

Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu Tuesday announced that he withdrew his request for parliamentary immunity in three corruption cases.

"I WILL DISPROVE THE CLAIMS"

“A few minutes ago, I announced to the speaker of the Knesset that I was withdrawing the request for immunity and I will disprove the claims made against me,” Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook page.

The Israeli PM has been facing charges which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different cases.

The premier said that he had informed Yulli Edelstein, the Knesset speaker (Israeli parliament), of his decision on Tuesday morning. Hovewer, he said: “I will not let my political opponents use this matter to interfere with the historical move I am leading.”