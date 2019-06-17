taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.863
Euro
6.5899
Altın
1338.73
Borsa
92450.86
Gram Altın
252.085

Netanyahu launches Trump Heights on occupied Golan Heights

Israel approved in principle a new community named after Trump on a contested frontier zone with Syria but construction looked likely to lag given Netanyahu’s political stumbles.

REUTERS | 17.06.2019 - 17:36..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The “Trump Heights” project is intended to cement ties after Trump broke with other world powers to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the plateau in March.

TRUMP HEIGHTS

At a special cabinet session in Beruchim, a sparse clutch of homes just 12 km (7.5 miles) from the Golan Heights armistice line with Syria, Netanyahu unveiled a sign labeled “Trump Heights” in English and Hebrew. The sign was decorated with the Israeli and US flags and planted on a patch of synthetic grass.

Netanyahu launches Trump Heights on occupied Golan Heights

Israel captured the Golan from Syria in a 1967 war and later annexed and settled it  moves not accepted by most world powers, who deem it to be occupied Syrian territory.

Ongoing hostilities between Israel and Syria, and internal Syrian fighting that drew Iranian-backed auxiliaries to back Damascus and deploy near the Golan, helped Netanyahu make his case for Trump to recognize the Israeli claim of sovereignty.

Netanyahu launches Trump Heights on occupied Golan Heights

Trump similarly delighted Israelis while appalling other world powers by recognizing Jerusalem as their capital and withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“Trump is a great friend of Israel,” Netanyahu said. “He has torn the mask off this hypocrisy which doesn’t recognize the obvious.”

“Thank you PM @Netanyahu and the State of Israel for this great honor!” Trump said on Twitter.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İsmail Küçükkaya başarılı bir yayını geride bıraktı

İsmail Küçükkaya başarılı bir yayını geride bıraktı

283
İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım aileleri bir arada

İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım aileleri bir arada

590
İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım'ın yayın öncesi karşılaşma anı

İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım'ın yayın öncesi karşılaşma anı

405
Türkiye tarihi canlı yayını FOX TV'den izledi

Türkiye tarihi canlı yayını FOX TV'den izledi

348
İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım ulaşım projelerini anlattı

İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım ulaşım projelerini anlattı

383
MAK Danışmanlık'ın İstanbul anketi

MAK Danışmanlık'ın İstanbul anketi

410
Fotoğraf sırasında İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım'ın diyaloğu

Fotoğraf sırasında İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım'ın diyaloğu

165
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir