taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4992
Euro
7.2064
Altın
1620.7
Borsa
88183.26
Gram Altın
338.791
Bitcoin
41121.3
fuzulev

Netanyahu’s aide tests positive for coronavirus

The adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, Rivka Paluch, reportedly spent the last few days in the vicinity of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, Rivka Paluch, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, local media reported Monday.

Paluch reportedly spent the last few days “in the vicinity” of Netanyahu, Knesset members and other advisers, The Jerusalem Post reported.

PALUCH'S HUSBAND ALSO TESTED POSITIVE

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu will act according to the Health Ministry’s guidelines. Paluch tested positive hours after her husband was hospitalized with the virus, said Channel 12.

Netanyahu’s aide tests positive for coronavirus

The number of deaths in Israel from the virus totals 15 while the number of cases has surpassed 4,000 and 132 people have recovered.

As part of measures to curb the virus, all schools in the country have been closed and all meetings in public, open or closed areas with more than 10 people have been banned.

All trading firms except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have been closed since March 15.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China uses the outbreak to expand its trade volume
Trump has been searching for supplies to fill the mounting need for equipment to protect healthcare workers caring for coronavirus patients.
Coronavirus deaths likely to peak in 2 weeks, Trump says
US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended the national social-distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic to April 30.
We will not pay for security of Prince Harry, Trump says
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had opened a new uncharted chapter for royalty after announcing earlier in January they would be stepping away from royal duties.
US health official warns: 200,000 may die from the virus
The Maryland-based university's data showed worldwide infections neared the 686,000 marks with more than 32,100 deaths.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump: 100-200 bin insan ölürse, iyi iş çıkarmışızdır
Trump: 100-200 bin insan ölürse, iyi iş çıkarmışızdır
106
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Veriler, anlık gerçek verilerdir
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Veriler, anlık gerçek verilerdir
217
Moskova’da koronavirüs nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı
Moskova’da koronavirüs nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı
141
İnfaz düzenlemesinde 5 suç kapsam dışı kaldı
İnfaz düzenlemesinde 5 suç kapsam dışı kaldı
367
Kurallara uymayan illere karantina uyarısı
Kurallara uymayan illere karantina uyarısı
224
Yusuf Yazıcı, ihtiyaç sahiplerine gıda yardımı yaptı
Yusuf Yazıcı, ihtiyaç sahiplerine gıda yardımı yaptı
85
Işıl Reçber: Dualar Rüştü'yü iyileştirecek
Işıl Reçber: Dualar Rüştü'yü iyileştirecek
107
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir