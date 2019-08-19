An official visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Ukraine has been marred by a breach of custom by his wife, Sara Netanyahu, which was caught on camera.

"SHE WAS NOT IN A GOOD MOOD"

The footage shows the Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu being welcomed with a Ukrainian traditional treat for visiting foreigners. The bread with salt is known as a gesture that indicates hospitality on the part of the host.

Netanyahu’s wife throws traditional Ukranian bread away WATCH

Due to to Ukranian traditions, the guest is supposed to accept the offering as a sign of good will. In the video, Netanyahu is seen eating a piece of the bread with salt himself and then giving some to his wife. Sara Netanyahu, on the other hand, throw it on the ground.

According to the some media outlets, she was not in a good mood after allegedly being poorly received by the captain of the prime minister's plane that took the couple to Kiev.