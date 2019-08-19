taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6038
Euro
6.2223
Altın
1498.62
Borsa
96416.34
Gram Altın
269.593

Netanyahu’s wife throws traditional Ukranian bread away

During their visit to Ukraine, Sara Netanyahu argued the pilot claiming he did not welcome her appropriately, later, she showed disrespect for Ukrainian traditional greeting ceremony at the airport.

Haber Merkezi | 19.08.2019 - 16:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Netanyahu’s wife throws traditional Ukranian bread away

An official visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Ukraine has been marred by a breach of custom by his wife, Sara Netanyahu, which was caught on camera.

"SHE WAS NOT IN A GOOD MOOD"

The footage shows the Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu being welcomed with a Ukrainian traditional treat for visiting foreigners. The bread with salt is known as a gesture that indicates hospitality on the part of the host.

Netanyahu’s wife throws traditional Ukranian bread away WATCH

Due to to Ukranian traditions, the guest is supposed to accept the offering as a sign of good will. In the video, Netanyahu is seen eating a piece of the bread with salt himself and then giving some to his wife. Sara Netanyahu, on the other hand, throw it on the ground.

Netanyahu’s wife throws traditional Ukranian bread away

According to the some media outlets, she was not in a good mood after allegedly being poorly received by the captain of the prime minister's plane that took the couple to Kiev.

Netanyahu’s wife throws traditional Ukranian bread away

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Diyarbakır, Van ve Mardin belediyelerine operasyon

Diyarbakır, Van ve Mardin belediyelerine operasyon

484
Van'a atanan kayyum makamına Erdoğan'ın fotoğrafını astı

Van'a atanan kayyum makamına Erdoğan'ın fotoğrafını astı

453
Kayyum atanan HDP'li belediyelerle ilgili gerekçeli karar

Kayyum atanan HDP'li belediyelerle ilgili gerekçeli karar

303
Can Yaman İtalya'da

Can Yaman İtalya'da

101
Ekrem İmamoğlu, Bodrum'a geri döndü

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Bodrum'a geri döndü

1114
Abdullah Gül kayyum atamasını doğru bulmadı

Abdullah Gül kayyum atamasını doğru bulmadı

913
Kayyum atamalarıyla belediyelerde yeni dönem

Kayyum atamalarıyla belediyelerde yeni dönem

202
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir