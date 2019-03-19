taraftar değil haberciyiz
Netherlands arrest suspected tram shooter

Shooting leaves 3 killed, 5 injured in the central Dutch city of Utrecht.

AA | 19.03.2019 - 09:02..
A man suspected of shooting and killing three people and injuring five when he opened fire on tram passengers in the Netherlands has been arrested, officials said Monday.

THE CAUSE OF THE ATTACK IN UNKNOWN

The arrest of suspect Gökmen Tanış, 37, was announced by Jan van Zanen, the mayor of the central city of Utrecht, alongside a spokesman for prosecutors, mere hours after the incident.

Netherlands arrest suspected tram shooter

Zanen added that the reason behind the attack at October 24 Square was still unclear.

Netherlands arrest suspected tram shooter

Earlier reports suggested the incident may have sprung from a family dispute.

Netherlands arrest suspected tram shooter

Rob van Bree, a police spokesman, also confirmed the arrest.

