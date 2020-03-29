Netherlands recalls defective masks from China

Dutch authorities recalled 600,000 defective masks imported from China amid the fight against the novel coronavirus, local media reported Saturday.

The Health Ministry recalled the FFP2 masks out of 1.3 million imported from China because they do not meet quality standards, according to public news organization NOS.

FUTURE SHIPMENTS WOULD UNDERGO EXTRA TESTING

They received a first indication that the masks did not meet their standards when they were inspected.

Part of the shipment had already been distributed to health professionals, the statement said. "The rest of the shipment was immediately put on hold and has not been distributed. A second test also revealed that the masks did not meet the quality norms. Now it has been decided not to use any of this shipment," said the statement.

The Netherlands has 1,819 confirmed cases of the virus known as COVID-19 and the death toll stands at 639.