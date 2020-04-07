Netherlands report deaths top 2,000

The coronavirus death toll in the Netherlands is now over 2,000 and the number of cases is almost 20,000, authorities announced on Tuesday.

A total of 234 more fatalities were confirmed in the country, raising the death toll to 2,101, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment.

ACTUAL NUMBERS COULD BE HIGHER

Overall cases are now up to 19,580 after 777 more people tested positive for coronavirus.

The institute, however, clarified that “not all of the hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours.”





“Since not all coronavirus patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here,” it said.

The situation in the Netherlands is similar to neighboring Belgium, where the death toll crossed 2,000 and overall cases went past 22,000 on Tuesday.