New clashes as Yellow Vests seek new momentum

French police fired tear gas and arrested dozens on Saturday in clashes with protesters as the yellow vest movement sought to inject new impetus into its four-month-old revolt.

REUTERS | 16.03.2019 - 16:32..
New clashes as Yellow Vests seek new momentum

Protesters threw cobblestones at riot police through clouds of tear gas in front of Paris’ Arc de Triumphed monument, which was ransacked at the peak of the protests in December. Bonfires were started in nearby streets, with at least one car in flames.

MORE THAN 30 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED

Police also used water cannons and had arrested more than 30 protesters by late morning as tensions flared at the top of Paris’ upmarket Champs Elysees avenue, where the windows of a high-end restaurant were smashed.

France turns into a battlefield WATCH

Protesters have promised to draw bigger numbers to mark the fourth month since the movement erupted in mid-November, over since-scrapped fuel tax hikes and the high cost of living.

Named after the high visibility vests French drivers have to keep in their cars and worn by protesters, the revolt quickly swelled into a broader movement against Macron and his reforms.

