New forces begin duty in Turkey's northern Iraq operation

A new phase in Turkey’s counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq has begun, with new commando forces sent to the region, Turkey’s Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

OPERATION CLAW

In an official statement, the ministry said a total of 417 PKK terrorists were neutralized in northern Iraq over the past four months. The ministry said 111 of the terrorists were neutralized in line with the country’s ongoing Operation Claw.

In mid-July and late August, Turkey also launched Operation Claw-2 and Operation Claw-3, respectively, in northern Iraq with the same purpose.