New group 'Red Vests' to hold protests in Netherlands

A group of activists dubbed “Red Vests” are planning to take to the streets in the Netherlands next weekend in anti-government protests.

PROTESTERS DEMAND RUTTE TO RESIGN

In a social media post, the group announced a demonstration in Utrecht city on Sunday demanding from Prime Minister Mark Rutte a welfare state.

They added they were different from Yellow Vest protesters, who had earlier held anti-government protests in the Netherlands.

The Yellow Vest protests started in France against fuel price hikes last month but spilled over to other European countries including Brussels and the Netherlands.