New Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu declares assets

Istanbul’s new mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu has declared 25,757 square metres of real estate acquired between 1994-2019 and a 20 percent share in 1.4 billion lira ($242 million) company founded in 1993.

FULLY TRANSPARENT

The newly elected Istanbul mayor’s move to declare assets arrives on the heels of Sunday’s revote, before which the 49-year-old politician vowed to remain fully transparent in his new seat and promised to declare his assets.

Ekrem İmamoğlu’s assets include a 180-metre commercial space in Istanbul’s Güngören district and a 591 square metre commercial space in the Akçaabat town of northern Turkey’s Trabzon province.