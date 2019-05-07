taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1419
Euro
6.8904
Altın
1283.12
Borsa
92982.27
Gram Altın
252.447

New Istanbul polls not aimed at any party’s interests

‘This issue is not about protecting the interests of the AK Party or another party,’ says Justice and Development Party spokesman Ömer Çelik.

AA | 07.05.2019 - 08:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The decision to rerun local elections in Istanbul was not aimed at safeguarding any party’s interests, the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party said Monday.

THE ELECTIONS WILL BE RESTARTED

Speaking at a press conference at party headquarters, Ömer Çelik said the Supreme Election Council (YSK) did not announce another winner of the mayoral elections but ordered that they be rerun due to some irregularities. "This issue is not about protecting the interests of the AK Party or another party," Çelik said. He added that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also welcomed the decision.

New Istanbul polls not aimed at any party’s interests

However, the YSK’s decision was condemned by Ekrem İmamoğlu from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) who narrowly won the mayor’s race for Istanbul in March 31 local elections but whose mayoral certificate was cancelled by the YSK. Speaking at an event in Istanbul, İmamoğlu said he will meet with the head of his party and other party executives and will take the "most correct" decision. "Nobody should have doubt about that," he said. İmamoğlu added that they will surprise those who expect trouble and unpleasantness from them.

New Istanbul polls not aimed at any party’s interests

The YSK on Monday announced that a do-over election in Istanbul would be held on June 23. The council members accepted the AK Party's objection to the election results, with seven votes in favor and four against. The YSK said earlier that the decision was taken as some ballot committee members who served during the elections were not civil servants as required by law.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Athena Gökhan'dan Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek

Athena Gökhan'dan Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek

922
YSK Başkanı Güven'den karar sonrasında ilk açıklama

YSK Başkanı Güven'den karar sonrasında ilk açıklama

131
AB'den Türkiye'ye sondajı durdurma çağrısı

AB'den Türkiye'ye sondajı durdurma çağrısı

119
Saadet Partisi adayını CHP lehine çekebilir

Saadet Partisi adayını CHP lehine çekebilir

193
Meral Akşener YSK kararını yorumladı

Meral Akşener YSK kararını yorumladı

276
The New York Times'ın seçim yorumu

The New York Times'ın seçim yorumu

163
Türkiye düşmanı Kati Piri'den İstanbul açıklaması

Türkiye düşmanı Kati Piri'den İstanbul açıklaması

122
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir