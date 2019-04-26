taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9442
Euro
6.6276
Altın
1281.42
Borsa
94404.23
Gram Altın
244.671

New president Zelensky to travel to Turkey for holiday

New president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who won the presidential elections in Ukraine, said that he was going to Turkey on holiday.

AA | 26.04.2019 - 12:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who gained an apparent win in Sunday’s presidential polls, will travel to Turkey for a two-day weekend holiday with his family.

TRAVEL TO TURKEY

“We are flying to Turkey. I will take my children to an entertainment festival,” Zelenskiy wrote on social media on Friday. He will return to Ukraine after a two-day stay in Turkey, said Zelenskiy, who he did not take any day off on the weekends for four months due to the election campaign. He did not give any details of their destination in Turkey.

New president Zelensky to travel to Turkey for holiday

Zelenskiy, who is also a comedian, won Sunday's runoff election by a landslide, according to exit polls. As a candidate of the Servant of the People Party, he secured 73.2% of the votes, while his rival Petro Poroshenko trailed at 25.3%.

Zelenskiy, in his campaign, has widely used social media networks, interacted directly with citizens during TV shows and cabaret concerts, as well as used short video clips, polls and surveys.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ankara’da tonlarca soğan çöp oldu

Ankara’da tonlarca soğan çöp oldu

381
Havalimanında personele saldıran kadın

Havalimanında personele saldıran kadın

168
Sri Lanka’daki saldırılarda ölü sayısı 253’e düşürüldü

Sri Lanka’daki saldırılarda ölü sayısı 253’e düşürüldü

56
Irkçı saldırıya uğrayan personele çağrı: Şikayetçi ol

Irkçı saldırıya uğrayan personele çağrı: Şikayetçi ol

150
Yeni askerlik sisteminde detaylar belli oluyor

Yeni askerlik sisteminde detaylar belli oluyor

207
Havalimanında personele saldıran kadına siyasi linç

Havalimanında personele saldıran kadına siyasi linç

210
210 muvazzaf asker hakkında FETÖ'den gözaltı kararı

210 muvazzaf asker hakkında FETÖ'den gözaltı kararı

112
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir