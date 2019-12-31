taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9492
Euro
6.6788
Altın
1522.57
Borsa
114805.02
Gram Altın
291.309
Bitcoin
43178.1

New Year protests start in Hong Kong

Protesters were urged to wear masks at the “Don’t forget 2019 - Persist in 2020” rally, according to social media posts.

REUTERS | 31.12.2019 - 14:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters began staging New Year’s Eve rallies around the city on Tuesday, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020, as police prepared to deploy more than 6,000 officers according to local media.

"PERSIST IN 2020"

“Liberate HK, Revolution of our time is my New Year wish,” said 30-year-old Calvin, who attended a lunchtime rally in the central business district. “As we have been protesting for such a long time, but the government still refuses to listen to us. If we don’t join the protest, we are in debt to our comrades who have already been jailed,” said Calvin.

New Year protests start in Hong Kong

In a New Year’s Eve video message, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said more than six months of unrest in the Asian financial hub had caused sadness, anxiety, disappointment and rage.

New Year protests start in Hong Kong

“Let’s start 2020 with a new resolution, to restore order and harmony in society. So we can begin again, together,” said Lam in the 3-minute long message.

New Year protests start in Hong Kong

Police will deploy more than 6,000 officers to deal with potential unrest over the New Year’s period, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper, citing unnamed sources.

The protests began in June in response to a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party, and have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Protesters set US Baghdad embassy fire over US airstrikes
US forces carried out airstrikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.
Croatian court convicts ex-PM for abuse of office
A long-running legal battle has been a thorn in relations between the two countries for years.
4 killed as tunnel collapsed in China
The accident occurred on late Monday at a tunnel on a highway in the city of Jincheng in Shanxi Province.
Trump’s trade wars hurt more than helped, study shows
In a study by US Federal Reserve Board, it’s been said that US tariffs meant to boost the US economy by eliminating unfair trade practices, actually hiked prices.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Muharrem İnce, yerli otomobili eleştirdi

Muharrem İnce, yerli otomobili eleştirdi

1183
Yerli otomobil için verilen sipariş 120 bini geçti

Yerli otomobil için verilen sipariş 120 bini geçti

536
Türkler Geliyor: Adaletin Kılıcı 17 Ocak'ta vizyonda

Türkler Geliyor: Adaletin Kılıcı 17 Ocak'ta vizyonda

152
Kanal İstanbul, ankette soruldu

Kanal İstanbul, ankette soruldu

464
İstanbul Üniversitesi'nde yeni yemek tarifesine tepkiler

İstanbul Üniversitesi'nde yeni yemek tarifesine tepkiler

213
Demet Akalın Cumhurbaşkanı'yla görüşmesini anlattı

Demet Akalın Cumhurbaşkanı'yla görüşmesini anlattı

212
Erdoğan 'Yılın Fotoğrafları'nda oylarını kullandı

Erdoğan 'Yılın Fotoğrafları'nda oylarını kullandı

83
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir