New York City mayor slams Trump over the outbreak

New York City remains one of the global epicenters of the virus, with almost 20 percent of all US cases.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has sharply criticized US President Trump, asking the president to save his hometown from the continued destruction and fallout of the coronavirus. De Blasio has criticized the $2tn coronavirus relief package that Trump signed last month, saying New York only received $1.4bn from the stimulus.

"ARE YOU TELLING NEW YORK CITY TO DROP DEAD?"

"President Trump, what's going on, cat got your tongue?" de Blasio said at his daily briefing. "You usually have an opinion on everything, how on earth do you not have an opinion on aid to city and states?"





"Every opportunity you had came from New York City, but when New York City is in need, where are you?" the mayor said.

"There was that famous Daily News cover that said ‘Ford to City: Drop Dead,’" De Blasio said."So my question is, Mr Trump, Mr President, are you going to save New York City or are you telling New York City to drop dead? Which one is it?" he added.