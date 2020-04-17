New York governor extends shutdown due to the outbreak

The US state of New York will extend its shutdown of non-essential businesses and stay-at-home orders until at least May 15, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

THE SHUTDOWN WAS SET TO EXPIRE AT THE END OF APRIL

"I don't want to project beyond that period," Cuomo told reporters during a daily news conference. "One month is a long time. People need certainty and clarity so they can plan. I need a coordinated action plan with the other states, so one month we'll continue the close down policies."

After that period is met, Cuomo said he and other regional governors will use available health data to determine if policies would continue to fully shutter non-essential businesses, or if a phased reopening could begin.

The state continues to see a decline in the daily hospitalization rate, which Cuomo described as "good news," as were the numbers of intensive care admissions and intubations.

"It means we can control the virus, we can control the spread. And we did not know for sure that we could do that," he said.

Still, 606 lives were lost and 2,000 were hospitalized Wednesday. While that is the lowest daily death toll recorded in more than a week, Cuomo described the rate of deaths as "still continuing at a really tragic, tragic rate."